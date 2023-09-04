Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.
Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 842.85. The bid price is 847.2, indicating a strong demand from buyers, while the offer price is slightly higher at 847.65. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is higher at 1800, suggesting an active trading market. The open interest stands at 9,573,300, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|18.92%
|YTD
|10.07%
|1 Year
|0.69%
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of ₹800.6.
