Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Consumer September futures opened at 850.75 as against previous close of 849.8

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 842.85. The bid price is 847.2, indicating a strong demand from buyers, while the offer price is slightly higher at 847.65. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is higher at 1800, suggesting an active trading market. The open interest stands at 9,573,300, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months18.92%
YTD10.07%
1 Year0.69%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

