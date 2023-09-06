Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's open price was 795.05 and the close price was 800.6. The stock's high for the day was 808.65 and the low was 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,417 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating positive movement in the stock.

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months1.99%
6 Months18.6%
YTD10.35%
1 Year1.06%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

