Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's open price was ₹795.05 and the close price was ₹800.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹808.65 and the low was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,417 shares on that day.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|1.99%
|6 Months
|18.6%
|YTD
|10.35%
|1 Year
|1.06%
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares.
