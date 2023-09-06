Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's open price was ₹795.05 and the close price was ₹800.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹808.65 and the low was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,417 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.