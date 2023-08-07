Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. It has experienced a very small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.55, suggesting a minimal positive change.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares and closed at a price of ₹800.6.
