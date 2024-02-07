Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 1150.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1160.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's open price was 1149.5, close price was 1150.25, high was 1166.5, and low was 1147.7. The market capitalization of the company was 110581.24 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1216.3 and 685 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.62%
3 Months13.53%
6 Months37.3%
YTD7.06%
1 Year59.45%
07 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1160.55, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1150.25

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 1160.55, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 10.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and has gained 10.3 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1150.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,073. The closing price for the shares was 1150.25.

