Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's open price was ₹1149.5, close price was ₹1150.25, high was ₹1166.5, and low was ₹1147.7. The market capitalization of the company was ₹110581.24 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1216.3 and ₹685 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.62%
|3 Months
|13.53%
|6 Months
|37.3%
|YTD
|7.06%
|1 Year
|59.45%
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹1160.55, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 10.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and has gained 10.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,073. The closing price for the shares was ₹1150.25.
