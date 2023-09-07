Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares rise on positive trading day

Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.