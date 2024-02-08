Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1162.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1170 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : Tata Consumer's stock opened at 1166.15 and closed at 1162.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1175.45, while the lowest was 1153.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at 111,481.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1216.3 and 685, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 56,913.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.31%
3 Months14.61%
6 Months35.57%
YTD7.31%
1 Year60.15%
08 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1170, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1162.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 1170. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1162.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 56,913 shares with a closing price of 1162.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!