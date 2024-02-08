Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges in positive trading session

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹1166.15 and closed at ₹1162.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1175.45, while the lowest was ₹1153.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹111,481.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1216.3 and ₹685, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 56,913.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.31%
|3 Months
|14.61%
|6 Months
|35.57%
|YTD
|7.31%
|1 Year
|60.15%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹1170. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 56,913 shares with a closing price of ₹1162.75.
