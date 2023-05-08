Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer gains in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Tata Consumer

The open price of Tata Consumer is 775.05 with a high of 784.7 and a low of 775.05 in the current session.

Tata Consumer's stock opened at 775.05 and closed at 776.15 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 784.7, while the low was 775.05. The company's market capitalization was 72,806.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 861.35 and 685, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 7,916 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Consumer trading at ₹782.9, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹776.15

As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 782.9 with a net change of 6.75 and a percent change of 0.87. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in value. However, it is important to note that this data only reflects a snapshot of the stock's performance and is subject to fluctuations over time.

08 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST Tata Consumer trading at ₹781.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹776.15

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at 781.8, with a net change of 5.65 and a percent change of 0.73. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Further analysis is required to determine the underlying factors driving this change and the future outlook for the company.

08 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST Tata Consumer trading at ₹781.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹776.15

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at 781.95, which is a 0.75% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.8, indicating a positive movement.

08 May 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tata Consumer closed at ₹776.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Consumer on the BSE, 7916 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 776.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.