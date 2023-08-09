Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. Tata Consumer's market capitalization stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock saw a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
09 Aug 2023, 08:11:04 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday
