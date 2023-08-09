Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. Tata Consumer's market capitalization stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock saw a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
09 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday
