Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1166.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1138.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 1153.05 and closed at 1166.15. The stock reached a high of 1162.2 and a low of 1125.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 108,480.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1216.3, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1166.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer witnessed a volume of 119,170 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1166.15.

