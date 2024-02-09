Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹1153.05 and closed at ₹1166.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1162.2 and a low of ₹1125.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹108,480.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1216.3, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.