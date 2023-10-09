Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock had a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65. Share Via

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 872.3 as against previous close of 878.6 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 876.6, has a bid price of 879.65 and an offer price of 880.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 900 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 9,625,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE recorded a volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of ₹800.6. Share Via