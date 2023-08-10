Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
10 Aug 2023
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:02:56 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday
