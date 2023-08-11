Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares rise on positive trading day

Hello User
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Consumer Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.81%
3 Months1.53%
6 Months17.81%
YTD10.9%
1 Year7.59%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Consumer August futures opened at 851.4 as against previous close of 853.2

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 845.6, has a bid price of 846.5 and an offer price of 847.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 900. The open interest for Tata Consumer stands at 10,947,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE volume was 23,417 shares, and the closing price was 800.6.

