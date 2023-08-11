Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares rise on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.81%
|3 Months
|1.53%
|6 Months
|17.81%
|YTD
|10.9%
|1 Year
|7.59%
Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 845.6, has a bid price of 846.5 and an offer price of 847.4. The stock has a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 900. The open interest for Tata Consumer stands at 10,947,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE volume was 23,417 shares, and the closing price was ₹800.6.
