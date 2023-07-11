Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹861.35 and ₹685 respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer stock closed at ₹801.15 today, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was ₹800.6.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55 points or 0.07% compared to the previous trading session.
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock price for Tata Consumer seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive momentum in the stock. However, the change is relatively small, indicating a relatively stable trading day for the stock.
Click here for Tata Consumer Board Meetings
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight positive movement.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a net change of 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.07% from its previous value.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.07 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
Click here for Tata Consumer AGM
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a minimal positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 0.55.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual increase in value is 0.55.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
Click here for Tata Consumer News
As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock has a price of ₹801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight fluctuation in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. It has experienced a small percentage change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
Currently, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.
As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15. It has experienced a slight percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
Click here for Tata Consumer Dividend
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This implies that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is a positive value of 0.55.
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. There has been a minor percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in stock value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a very small percent change of 0.07, and a net change of 0.55.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07. This means that there has been a small increase in the stock price by 0.07%. The net change in the stock price is 0.55, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer had a volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!