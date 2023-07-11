Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 861.35 and 685 respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15 today, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was 800.6.

11 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer had a volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

