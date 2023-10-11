Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹801.15. It has experienced a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a minor upward trend.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual increase in price is 0.55 rupees.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares, and the closing price was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!