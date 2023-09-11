Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The total BSE volume for Tata Consumer shares was 23,417.
11 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST
