Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares slump in trading

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1143.45 and closed at ₹1138.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1149.7 and a low of ₹1119.65. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at ₹107,803.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1216.3, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 71,133 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 1125.9, has a bid price of 1129.75 and an offer price of 1130.6. The offer quantity stands at 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. Open interest for Tata Consumer is at 12,860,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer stands at ₹1126.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is recorded at -5.3, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|3 Months
|12.16%
|6 Months
|34.93%
|YTD
|3.91%
|1 Year
|56.42%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹1131.4. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a total volume of 71,133 shares being traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,138.5.
