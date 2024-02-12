Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares slump in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1131.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at 1143.45 and closed at 1138.5. The stock reached a high of 1149.7 and a low of 1119.65. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 107,803.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1216.3, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 71,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Consumer February futures opened at 1131.5 as against previous close of 1134.55

Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 1125.9, has a bid price of 1129.75 and an offer price of 1130.6. The offer quantity stands at 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. Open interest for Tata Consumer is at 12,860,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1126.1, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1131.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer stands at 1126.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is recorded at -5.3, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months12.16%
6 Months34.93%
YTD3.91%
1 Year56.42%
12 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1131.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1131.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 1131.4. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1138.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a total volume of 71,133 shares being traded. The closing price of the stock was 1,138.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!