Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares slump in trading

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1143.45 and closed at ₹1138.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1149.7 and a low of ₹1119.65. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at ₹107,803.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1216.3, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 71,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.