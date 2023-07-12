Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest was 795.05. The company's market capitalization is currently at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, and the 52-week low is 685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15 today, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was 800.6.

12 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a relatively stable performance. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be holding steady with a small upward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Tata Consumer.

Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a 0.07% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15, which represents a small increase of 0.07 percent. The net change is 0.55, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight positive movement in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 801.15. There has been a small percentage change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. It has experienced a small increase of 0.07% or 0.55 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a net change of 0.55, representing a percent change of 0.07%.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which further supports the small increase in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Consumer AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, although the change is relatively small. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable.

12 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.07 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 801.15, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. The stock has experienced a slight increase in price, indicating some positive sentiment among investors. However, the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant market movement for Tata Consumer stock at the moment.

Click here for Tata Consumer News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, although the change is relatively small.

Click here for Tata Consumer Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive market sentiment. However, the change is relatively small, indicating that there may not be significant volatility in the stock at the moment.

12 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a slight 0.07% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

On the current day, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.07, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Tata Consumer, although the change is minimal. Investors should consider this information when making decisions related to Tata Consumer stock.

Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and has gained 0.55 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, with a net change of 0.55.

12 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,417. The closing price for the shares was 800.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.