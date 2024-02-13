Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1122.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 1131.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1134 and a low of 1112.45. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 106,717.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1216.3 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 107,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Consumer stock today was 1118.3, while the high price reached 1135.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Consumer February futures opened at 1122.4 as against previous close of 1126.35

Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 1122.85, is currently trading at a bid price of 1126.15 and an offer price of 1127.25. The stock has a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 900. The open interest stands at 12,518,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1123.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 1123.8 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% and has gained 1.45 points.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months11.86%
6 Months32.85%
YTD3.26%
1 Year54.45%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1120.15, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 1120.15. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of 2.2 in the stock's price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1131.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 107,874 shares. The closing price for the day was 1131.4.

