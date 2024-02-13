Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges in trading today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹1131.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1134 and a low of ₹1112.45. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 106,717.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1216.3 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 107,874 shares.
The low price of Tata Consumer stock today was ₹1118.3, while the high price reached ₹1135.
Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 1122.85, is currently trading at a bid price of 1126.15 and an offer price of 1127.25. The stock has a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 900. The open interest stands at 12,518,100.
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹1123.8 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% and has gained 1.45 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|11.86%
|6 Months
|32.85%
|YTD
|3.26%
|1 Year
|54.45%
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹1120.15. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.2 in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 107,874 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1131.4.
