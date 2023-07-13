Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹861.35 and ₹685, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Today, Tata Consumer stock closed at ₹801.15, with a slight increase of 0.07% or ₹0.55. Yesterday, the closing price was ₹800.6. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. There has been a minimal change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock has remained relatively stable in the recent period. Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a minimal increase in value. The net change in the stock is 0.55, suggesting a slight positive movement. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual increase in price is 0.55 Rs. Click here for Tata Consumer Board Meetings Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the overall change in the stock price is 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a minimal change overall. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, which implies a small positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55. Overall, the stock price for Tata Consumer has seen a small upward movement. Click here for Tata Consumer AGM Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase of 0.07% with a net gain of 0.55 points. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Based on the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Based on the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15 with a 0.07 percent change and a net change of 0.55. Click here for Tata Consumer News Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer stands at ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55. Click here for Tata Consumer Dividend Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has only slightly increased, with a minimal change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. It has experienced a small increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of ₹801.15. The stock has experienced a small increase of 0.07% in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase. Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data shows that Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock has gained 0.55 points. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable and has experienced a small positive movement. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6. Share Via