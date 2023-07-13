comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6
Back

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata ConsumerPremium
Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 861.35 and 685, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:00:10 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Today, Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15, with a slight increase of 0.07% or 0.55. Yesterday, the closing price was 800.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19:39 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a minimal change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock has remained relatively stable in the recent period.

Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 03:00:50 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:52:13 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a minimal increase in value. The net change in the stock is 0.55, suggesting a slight positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:08 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 02:20:34 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the actual increase in price is 0.55 Rs.

Click here for Tata Consumer Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:01:37 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the overall change in the stock price is 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 01:49:58 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a minimal change overall.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32:33 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, which implies a small positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:17:23 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55. Overall, the stock price for Tata Consumer has seen a small upward movement.

Click here for Tata Consumer AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:04:48 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase of 0.07% with a net gain of 0.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:46 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a 0.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38:00 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Based on the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:15:02 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Based on the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15 with a 0.07 percent change and a net change of 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer News

13 Jul 2023, 12:01:46 PM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer stands at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 11:48:17 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33:07 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:21:48 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:30:05 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has only slightly increased, with a minimal change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17:15 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. It has experienced a small increase of 0.07% in percentage change and a net change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a price of 801.15. The stock has experienced a small increase of 0.07% in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45:57 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase.

Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:06 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data shows that Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15:48 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock has gained 0.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06:10 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable and has experienced a small positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 08:02:56 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout