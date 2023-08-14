Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Surges with Bullish Trading

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock experienced a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6
The stock price of Tata Consumer is currently ₹801.15. It has experienced a very small percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
Tata Consumer Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|0.71%
|6 Months
|15.18%
|YTD
|9.12%
|1 Year
|8.2%
Tata Consumer Live Updates
TATACONSUMER
TATACONSUMER
Tata Consumer August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 839.3
Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 838.85. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 10,864,800, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!