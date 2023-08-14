Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Surges with Bullish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock experienced a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer stands at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The stock price of Tata Consumer is currently 801.15. It has experienced a very small percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Consumer Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months0.71%
6 Months15.18%
YTD9.12%
1 Year8.2%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Tata Consumer August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 839.3

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 838.85. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest stands at 10,864,800, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

