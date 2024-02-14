Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock takes a hit in today's trading

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Consumer saw an open price of ₹1120.15 and a close price of ₹1122.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1140.3 and a low of ₹1118.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at ₹108,351.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1216.3, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 65,304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Consumer stock's low price for the day is ₹1123, while the high price is ₹1136.45.
Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1127.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1131.65, with a bid quantity of 900. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 1132.75, with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest is at 12105900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹1126.75. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|12.65%
|6 Months
|34.7%
|YTD
|4.69%
|1 Year
|58.51%
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹1137.15. There has been a 1.32 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 14.8.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 65304 shares and closed at a price of ₹1122.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!