Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock takes a hit in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1137.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1126.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Tata Consumer saw an open price of 1120.15 and a close price of 1122.35. The stock reached a high of 1140.3 and a low of 1118.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 108,351.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1216.3, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 65,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Consumer stock's low price for the day is 1123, while the high price is 1136.45.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Consumer February futures opened at 1133.9 as against previous close of 1140.85

Tata Consumer stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1127.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1131.65, with a bid quantity of 900. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 1132.75, with an offer quantity of 1800. The open interest is at 12105900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1126.75, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1137.15

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 1126.75. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, suggesting a decrease of 10.4 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months12.65%
6 Months34.7%
YTD4.69%
1 Year58.51%
14 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1137.15, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1122.35

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price of the stock is 1137.15. There has been a 1.32 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 14.8.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1122.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 65304 shares and closed at a price of 1122.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!