Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,417 shares on the last day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-3.37%
|6 Months
|29.34%
|YTD
|15.95%
|1 Year
|4.75%
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by a small margin, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock. This data suggests that Tata Consumer's stock is relatively stable and experiencing a slight upward trend.
