Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1137.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1139.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : Tata Consumer's stock opened at 1136.45 and closed at 1137.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1140, while the lowest price was 1120.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at 108,613.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1216.3 and a 52-week low of 685. The BSE volume for the day was 27,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months11.71%
6 Months35.08%
YTD4.49%
1 Year57.5%
15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹1139.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1137.15

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 1139.9. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Tata Consumer stock.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1137.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a trading volume of 27,948 shares with a closing price of 1,137.15.

