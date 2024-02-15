Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹1136.45 and closed at ₹1137.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1140, while the lowest price was ₹1120.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹108,613.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1216.3 and a 52-week low of ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 27,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.