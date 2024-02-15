Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars in trading today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹1136.45 and closed at ₹1137.15 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1140, while the lowest price was ₹1120.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹108,613.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1216.3 and a 52-week low of ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 27,948 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|11.71%
|6 Months
|35.08%
|YTD
|4.49%
|1 Year
|57.5%
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹1139.9. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Tata Consumer stock.
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a trading volume of 27,948 shares with a closing price of ₹1,137.15.
