Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Surges in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:03:59 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
16 Aug 2023, 08:08:17 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹800.6.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!