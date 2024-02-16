Hello User
Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1134.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer Stock Price Today

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 1138.55 and closed at 1134.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1146, while the lowest price was 1127.25. The company's market capitalization is 108,099.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1216.3, and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 17,314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months12.62%
6 Months34.01%
YTD4.1%
1 Year55.39%
16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1134.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a trading volume of 17,314 shares, with a closing price of 1,134.95.

