Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

Tata Consumer Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹1138.55 and closed at ₹1134.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1146, while the lowest price was ₹1127.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹108,099.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1216.3, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 17,314 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|12.62%
|6 Months
|34.01%
|YTD
|4.1%
|1 Year
|55.39%
16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹1134.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a trading volume of 17,314 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,134.95.