Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹861.35 and ₹685, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Today, Tata Consumer stock closed at ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. The stock's closing price yesterday was ₹800.6.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Consumer stock for the day is ₹795.05, while the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 916.35 as against previous close of 913.95 Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 908.35, is currently being traded at a bid price of 908.55 and an offer price of 909.1. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 9803700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock was 686.60, while the 52-week high price was 918.00.

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.15 (-7.78%) & ₹3.6 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (-12.5%) & ₹0.95 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of ₹795.05 and a high of ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 916.35 as against previous close of 913.95 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 911.45. The bid price is 912.5 and the offer price is 912.9. There is a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 900. The open interest stands at 9,790,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. The percent change is 0.07, indicating a slight increase, and the net change is 0.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small positive movement in its value.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.4 (-6.64%) & ₹3.85 (-19.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (-15.63%) & ₹0.9 (-5.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tataconsumer stock today was ₹795.05, while the high price reached ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data shows that the Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Tata Consumer AGM

Tata Consumer Live Updates TATACONSUMER More Information

Stocks to buy this week: RIL, DMart, Tata Consumer, Sobha among 12 technical picks; do you own any? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-this-week-ril-dmart-tata-consumer-sobha-among-12-technical-picks-do-you-own-any-11697439450865.html

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 916.35 as against previous close of 913.95 Tata Consumer, trading at a spot price of 914.25, has a bid price of 913.9 and an offer price of 914.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 900 and a bid quantity of 900. The open interest for Tata Consumer stands at 9,774,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was ₹795.05, while the high price reached ₹808.65.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.6 (-10.3%) & ₹3.7 (-22.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (-12.5%) & ₹0.9 (-5.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹801.15 with a slight percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 916.35 as against previous close of 913.95 Tata Consumer, trading at a spot price of 908.8, has a bid price of 908.5 and an offer price of 908.95. The offer quantity stands at 1800, while the bid quantity is 900. The stock has an open interest of 9690300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Tataconsumer stock had a low price of ₹795.05 and a high price of ₹808.65 for the current day.

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.5 (-10.76%) & ₹3.9 (-18.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (-12.5%) & ₹0.8 (-15.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05, while the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 916.35 as against previous close of 913.95 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 913.9, has a bid price of 913.55 and an offer price of 914.0. The offer quantity stands at 1800, while the bid quantity is 900. With an open interest of 9732600, the stock shows potential for trading activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer Live Updates TATACONSUMER More Information

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Overall, the stock is showing stable performance with a small positive movement.

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has experienced a slight increase of 0.07%, resulting in a net change of 0.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Tata Consumer.

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of ₹800.6.