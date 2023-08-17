Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stocks rise in today's trading

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹861.35 and a 52-week low of ₹685. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.