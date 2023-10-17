Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

26 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer on that day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15 today, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was 800.6.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
17 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day is 795.05, while the high price is 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 03:37 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 908.05. The bid price is 910.85, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 911.35, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1800, while the bid quantity is 900. The open interest stands at 9941400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a small increase in the stock price with a percentage change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock is 686.60 and the 52-week high price is 918.00.

17 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.95 (+6.0%) & 19.5 (+7.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-39.39%) & 0.8 (-30.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23206.9598.250.4323599.017888.0223751.48
Britannia Industries4589.55.90.135268.553690.9110546.51
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1321.553.250.251462.0851.747829.35
Adani Wilmar342.050.50.15730.0327.044455.51
17 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tataconsumer stock was 795.05 and the high price was 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4

Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 918.6, has a bid price of 918.85 and an offer price of 919.25. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. The stock has an open interest of 9918000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days892.39
10 Days881.01
20 Days881.62
50 Days861.35
100 Days848.24
300 Days792.84
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.75 (+56.67%) & 26.4 (+45.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-48.48%) & 0.8 (-30.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is 795.05, while the high price is 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly from its previous value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:48 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 919.9, has a bid price of 919.7 and an offer price of 920.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 900. The stock has an open interest of 9,867,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23202.794.00.4123599.017888.0223710.5
Britannia Industries4596.2512.650.285268.553690.9110709.09
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1338.019.71.491462.0851.748424.7
Adani Wilmar343.151.60.47730.0327.044598.47
17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the latest update, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a very minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase.

Click here for Tata Consumer News

17 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010109
Buy11101011
Hold3333
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was 795.05, while the high price reached 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.05 (+60.67%) & 26.85 (+47.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-42.42%) & 0.85 (-26.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 924. The bid price is slightly lower at 923.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 923.7. The bid quantity stands at 1800, indicating the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the given bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 900, representing the number of shares available for sale at the given offer price. The stock has an open interest of 9828900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is 795.05 and the high price is 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.1 (+49.31%) & 12.5 (+66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.85 (-48.48%) & 0.7 (-39.13%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, albeit a small one. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign, indicating potential growth in the company's value. However, it is important to consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tataconsumer stock is 795.05 and the high price is 808.65.

17 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 925.75. The bid price is 925.5 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 925.7 with an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 9552600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a total volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

