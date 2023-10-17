Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock closed at ₹801.15 today, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was ₹800.6.

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day is ₹795.05, while the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 908.05. The bid price is 910.85, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 911.35, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1800, while the bid quantity is 900. The open interest stands at 9941400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a small increase in the stock price with a percentage change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock is 686.60 and the 52-week high price is 918.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.95 (+6.0%) & ₹19.5 (+7.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-39.39%) & ₹0.8 (-30.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23206.95 98.25 0.43 23599.0 17888.0 223751.48 Britannia Industries 4589.5 5.9 0.13 5268.55 3690.9 110546.51 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1321.55 3.25 0.25 1462.0 851.7 47829.35 Adani Wilmar 342.05 0.5 0.15 730.0 327.0 44455.51 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Tataconsumer stock was ₹795.05 and the high price was ₹808.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4 Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 918.6, has a bid price of 918.85 and an offer price of 919.25. The offer quantity is 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. The stock has an open interest of 9918000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 892.39 10 Days 881.01 20 Days 881.62 50 Days 861.35 100 Days 848.24 300 Days 792.84

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.75 (+56.67%) & ₹26.4 (+45.45%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-48.48%) & ₹0.8 (-30.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05, while the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15, with a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly from its previous value.

Tata Consumer Live Updates

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 919.9, has a bid price of 919.7 and an offer price of 920.15. The bid and offer quantities are both 900. The stock has an open interest of 9,867,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23202.7 94.0 0.41 23599.0 17888.0 223710.5 Britannia Industries 4596.25 12.65 0.28 5268.55 3690.9 110709.09 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1338.0 19.7 1.49 1462.0 851.7 48424.7 Adani Wilmar 343.15 1.6 0.47 730.0 327.0 44598.47

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 As of the latest update, the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a very minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that the stock has remained relatively stable with only a slight increase. Click here for Tata Consumer News

Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 9 Buy 11 10 10 11 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was ₹795.05, while the high price reached ₹808.65.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.05 (+60.67%) & ₹26.85 (+47.93%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-42.42%) & ₹0.85 (-26.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 924. The bid price is slightly lower at 923.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 923.7. The bid quantity stands at 1800, indicating the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the given bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 900, representing the number of shares available for sale at the given offer price. The stock has an open interest of 9828900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹925.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.1 (+49.31%) & ₹12.5 (+66.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.85 (-48.48%) & ₹0.7 (-39.13%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, albeit a small one. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign, indicating potential growth in the company's value. However, it is important to consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions. Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.3 as against previous close of 909.4 Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 925.75. The bid price is 925.5 with a bid quantity of 1800, while the offer price is 925.7 with an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 9552600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer Live Updates

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.