Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is at ₹801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07%, indicating a relatively stable price movement. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a steady performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|2.54%
|6 Months
|15.24%
|YTD
|10.08%
|1 Year
|6.4%
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares, with a closing price of ₹800.6 per share.
