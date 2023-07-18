Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means the stock has seen a small positive change.

Click here for Tata Consumer News

18 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data shows that Tata Consumer stock has a price of 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock price is 801.15, which reflects a minimal percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. It has experienced a marginal increase of 0.07 percent. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

18 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.55, meaning that it has gained 0.55 points. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.07 percent or 0.55 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, indicating positive momentum. However, the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant market movement. Investors should carefully monitor the stock to determine any potential trends or developments.

Click here for Tata Consumer Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a very small percent change of 0.07. This represents a net change of 0.55 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer stands at 801.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change.

18 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE witnessed a trading volume of 23,417 shares, with a closing price of 800.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.