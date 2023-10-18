Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

On the last day, Tata Consumer's open price was ₹795.05 and the close price was ₹800.6. The high for the day was ₹808.65, while the low was ₹795.05. The market capitalization for Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23279.6 -38.15 -0.16 23599.0 17888.0 224451.94 Britannia Industries 4597.35 -4.65 -0.1 5268.55 3690.9 110735.59 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1322.3 -2.2 -0.17 1462.0 851.7 47856.49 Adani Wilmar 339.2 -3.0 -0.88 730.0 327.0 44085.1

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05, while the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Tata Consumer Products Ltd has a 52-week low price of 686.60 and a 52-week high price of 928.00.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.15 (-46.02%) & ₹1.3 (-52.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 18 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.95 (+69.57%) & ₹1.1 (+37.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 911.25 as against previous close of 910.65 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 907.85, has a bid price of 898.85 and an offer price of 899.15. The bid and offer quantities stand at 900 each. The stock's open interest is reported at 9,180,000. Tata Consumer is a prominent company in the consumer goods sector.

Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 898.04 10 Days 884.12 20 Days 882.79 50 Days 862.66 100 Days 849.62 300 Days 793.33

Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 9 Buy 11 11 10 11 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.15% 3 Months 6.31% 6 Months 28.4% YTD 18.37% 1 Year 18.96%

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.