Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹861.35 and ₹685, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares on the last day.
Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 881.15, has a bid price of 882.85 and an offer price of 883.5. The bid quantity stands at 1800, while the offer quantity is 900. The stock has an open interest of 9101700.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|6.03%
|6 Months
|27.8%
|YTD
|16.79%
|1 Year
|15.67%
On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.
