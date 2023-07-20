Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Consumer has remained relatively stable.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!