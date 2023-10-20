Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 0.55.
Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was ₹795.05, while the high price was ₹808.65.
Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 892.55, has a bid price of 891.15 and an offer price of 891.8. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 9052200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.34%
|3 Months
|5.59%
|6 Months
|27.3%
|YTD
|16.75%
|1 Year
|17.11%

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer witnessed a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock stood at ₹800.6.
