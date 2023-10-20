Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 0.55.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was 795.05, while the high price was 808.65.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 892.5 as against previous close of 895.4

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 892.55, has a bid price of 891.15 and an offer price of 891.8. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1800 each. The stock has an open interest of 9052200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.34%
3 Months5.59%
6 Months27.3%
YTD16.75%
1 Year17.11%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a minimal change in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer witnessed a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock stood at 800.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.