Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35 and the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:30:16 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has experienced a very small increase in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:19:52 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock is as follows:- Price: 801.15- Percent Change: 0.07- Net Change: 0.55This indicates that the stock price of Tata Consumer has increased by 0.07% and there has been a net change of 0.55.

21 Jul 2023, 11:03:20 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at 801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. The stock seems to be relatively stable with little movement in its price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:48:26 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price NSE Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:43 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 from the previous value. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Consumer stock has experienced a slight increase in its price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:28:58 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

