Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees stock rise amidst positive trading session

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached its highest point of ₹808.65 and its lowest point of ₹795.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹74,427.77 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹861.35 and a low of ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.