Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees stock rise amidst positive trading session

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached its highest point of ₹808.65 and its lowest point of ₹795.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹74,427.77 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹861.35 and a low of ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|-1.22%
|6 Months
|23.17%
|YTD
|13.57%
|1 Year
|8.31%
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!