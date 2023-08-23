Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer shares rise as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share.

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 861.35 and 685, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Consumer August futures opened at 846.3 as against previous close of 848.6

Tata Consumer is currently trading at a spot price of 843.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 842.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 843.25. There is a higher bid quantity of 2700 compared to the offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 10386900. Overall, Tata Consumer is showing stability in its trading activity with a slightly higher demand from buyers.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the change in stock price is not significant.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months4.75%
6 Months16.88%
YTD10.67%
1 Year6.91%
23 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is 801.15. It has experienced a 0.07 percent change, with a net change of 0.55.

23 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE volume recorded a total of 23,417 shares. The closing price for the day was 800.6.

