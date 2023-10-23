Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees upward momentum in trading today

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics

Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 901.13 10 Days 896.76 20 Days 887.83 50 Days 867.51 100 Days 854.25 300 Days 795.41 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.9 (-39.06%) & ₹0.45 (-43.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-18.75%) & ₹0.55 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 893.45 as against previous close of 897.25 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 891.05, has a bid price of 891.35 and an offer price of 891.8. The bid quantity stands at 1800, while the offer quantity is 900. The open interest for the stock is 6007500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 24288.35 21.75 0.09 24735.5 17888.0 234177.88 Britannia Industries 4592.5 15.15 0.33 5268.55 3690.9 110618.77 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1279.0 -35.2 -2.68 1462.0 851.7 46289.38 Adani Wilmar 329.1 -6.55 -1.95 730.0 327.0 42772.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 9 Buy 11 11 10 11 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.58% 3 Months 7.54% 6 Months 28.35% YTD 17.21% 1 Year 16.64%

