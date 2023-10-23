Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees upward momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
18 min read . 01:54 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The highest price reached during the day was 808.65, while the lowest price was 795.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 861.35 and 685, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days901.13
10 Days896.76
20 Days887.83
50 Days867.51
100 Days854.25
300 Days795.41
23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.9 (-39.06%) & 0.45 (-43.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-18.75%) & 0.55 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of 795.05 and a high of 808.65 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 893.45 as against previous close of 897.25

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 891.05, has a bid price of 891.35 and an offer price of 891.8. The bid quantity stands at 1800, while the offer quantity is 900. The open interest for the stock is 6007500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24288.3521.750.0924735.517888.0234177.88
Britannia Industries4592.515.150.335268.553690.9110618.77
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1279.0-35.2-2.681462.0851.746289.38
Adani Wilmar329.1-6.55-1.95730.0327.042772.42
23 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010109
Buy11111011
Hold3333
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months7.54%
6 Months28.35%
YTD17.21%
1 Year16.64%
23 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Tata Consumer BSE shares traded was 23,417. The closing price of the shares was 800.6.

