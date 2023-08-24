comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:41:43 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33:10 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months3.39%
6 Months17.06%
YTD10.12%
1 Year4.35%
24 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Tata Consumer Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.55, suggesting a minimal positive movement.

24 Aug 2023, 08:25:57 AM IST

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,417 shares with a closing price of 800.6.

