Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.
Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|3.39%
|6 Months
|17.06%
|YTD
|10.12%
|1 Year
|4.35%
Tata Consumer Live Updates
