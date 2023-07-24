Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹808.65, while the lowest price was ₹795.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹861.35 and ₹685, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:06:37 AM IST
Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 yesterday
