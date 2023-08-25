Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer on that day was 23,417 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend. Share Via

Tata Consumer August futures opened at 841.8 as against previous close of 844.75 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 840.35, has a bid price of 841.25 and an offer price of 841.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 900 each. The stock has an open interest of 10,278,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Tata Consumer share price update :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15 with a net change of 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.01% 3 Months 2.59% 6 Months 17.89% YTD 10.07% 1 Year 4.78% Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Today :Tata Consumer trading at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6 Tata Consumer stock currently has a price of ₹801.15 with a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. Share Via

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer recorded a volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6. Share Via