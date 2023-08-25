Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently ₹74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer on that day was 23,417 shares.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is ₹801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.
Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 840.35, has a bid price of 841.25 and an offer price of 841.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 900 each. The stock has an open interest of 10,278,900.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|2.59%
|6 Months
|17.89%
|YTD
|10.07%
|1 Year
|4.78%
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer recorded a volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹800.6.
