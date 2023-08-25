Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently 74,427.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer on that day was 23,417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the price is 801.15. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Consumer August futures opened at 841.8 as against previous close of 844.75

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 840.35, has a bid price of 841.25 and an offer price of 841.6. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 900 each. The stock has an open interest of 10,278,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15 with a net change of 0.55, resulting in a percent change of 0.07. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months2.59%
6 Months17.89%
YTD10.07%
1 Year4.78%
Tata Consumer stock currently has a price of 801.15 with a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

25 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer recorded a volume of 23,417 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 800.6.

