Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for the day was 23,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:11:33 AM IST
