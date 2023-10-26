Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at ₹801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹800.6

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer shares was 23,417. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23567.6 -680.5 -2.81 24735.5 17888.0 227228.71 Britannia Industries 4510.85 -17.0 -0.38 5268.55 3690.9 108652.08 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1250.0 12.4 1.0 1462.0 851.7 45239.82 Adani Wilmar 317.5 -2.9 -0.91 730.0 318.7 41264.8

Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 881.8 as against previous close of 889.1 Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 880.9, has a bid price of 879.45 and an offer price of 880.0. The offer quantity stands at 13,500 shares, while the bid quantity is 900 shares. The open interest for Tata Consumer is 1,925,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 686.60 and a 52-week high price of 928.00.

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-62.15%) & ₹0.05 (-96.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-68.42%) & ₹0.1 (-75.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 896.11 10 Days 897.08 20 Days 888.09 50 Days 867.98 100 Days 855.17 300 Days 796.10

Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23707.85 -540.25 -2.23 24735.5 17888.0 228580.94 Britannia Industries 4504.3 -23.55 -0.52 5268.55 3690.9 108494.31 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1210.95 -26.65 -2.15 1462.0 851.7 43826.53 Adani Wilmar 313.85 -6.55 -2.04 730.0 318.7 40790.41

Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 10 10 Buy 11 11 10 11 Hold 3 3 3 3 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Tata Consumer Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-96.0%) & ₹1.8 (-83.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (+226.32%) & ₹1.0 (+150.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Consumer October futures opened at 881.8 as against previous close of 889.1 Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 874, has a bid price of 874.55 and an offer price of 875.15. The offer quantity stands at 900, while the bid quantity is also at 900. The open interest for Tata Consumer is 2,199,600.

Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.97% 3 Months 6.07% 6 Months 19.19% YTD 16.04% 1 Year 16.04%

Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, and the closing price of the stock was ₹800.6.