Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

26 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for Tata Consumer shares was 23,417.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15, with a net change of 0.55 and a percentage change of 0.07. Yesterday's closing price was 800.6.

26 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23567.6-680.5-2.8124735.517888.0227228.71
Britannia Industries4510.85-17.0-0.385268.553690.9108652.08
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1250.012.41.01462.0851.745239.82
Adani Wilmar317.5-2.9-0.91730.0318.741264.8
26 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is 795.05 and the high price is 808.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 881.8 as against previous close of 889.1

Tata Consumer, currently trading at a spot price of 880.9, has a bid price of 879.45 and an offer price of 880.0. The offer quantity stands at 13,500 shares, while the bid quantity is 900 shares. The open interest for Tata Consumer is 1,925,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 686.60 and a 52-week high price of 928.00.

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.07. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

26 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Tata Consumer

Top active call options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 880.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.05 (-62.15%) & 0.05 (-96.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Consumer at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 870.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 850.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-68.42%) & 0.1 (-75.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 0.55, suggesting a minimal rise in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tataconsumer stock today is 795.05, while the high price is 808.65.

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days896.11
10 Days897.08
20 Days888.09
50 Days867.98
100 Days855.17
300 Days796.10
26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tataconsumer reached a low of 795.05 and a high of 808.65 on the current day.

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.

Click here for Tata Consumer Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of 795.05 and a high of 808.65 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10101010
Buy11111011
Hold3333
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.07% or 0.55 points.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tataconsumer stock is 795.05, while the high price is 808.65.

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Tata Consumer stock is currently priced at 801.15 with a minimal percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a very slight increase.

26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tataconsumer stock for today is 795.05, while the high price is 808.65.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Tata Consumer Live Updates

The current data of Tata Consumer stock shows that its price is 801.15. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months6.07%
6 Months19.19%
YTD16.04%
1 Year16.04%
As of the latest data, the stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a net change of 0.55, representing a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock price has only slightly increased, indicating a stable performance in the market.

26 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, and the closing price of the stock was 800.6.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.