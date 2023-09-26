Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer Stock Sees Gains in Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35 and the 52-week low is ₹685. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|-0.42%
|6 Months
|28.78%
|YTD
|17.43%
|1 Year
|15.23%
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small upward movement.
On the last day of trading, Tata Consumer on the BSE had a volume of 23,417 shares and closed at a price of ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!