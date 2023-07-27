comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Consumer Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Consumer started trading at an open price of 795.05. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05. The closing price was 800.6. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is currently at 74427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The BSE volume for the day was 23417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:25:23 AM IST

On the last day, Tata Consumer BSE volume was 23,417 shares, and the closing price was 800.6.

