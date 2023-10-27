Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at ₹795.05 and closed at ₹800.6. The stock reached a high of ₹808.65 and a low of ₹795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is ₹74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.35, while the 52-week low is ₹685. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,417.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Consumer stock closed at ₹801.15 today, with a 0.07% increase in price. The net change in price was 0.55, and the stock's closing price yesterday was ₹800.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|24061.5
|493.9
|2.1
|24735.5
|17888.0
|231990.68
|Britannia Industries
|4515.5
|4.65
|0.1
|5268.55
|3690.9
|108764.08
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1279.95
|29.95
|2.4
|1462.0
|851.7
|46323.76
|Adani Wilmar
|331.25
|13.75
|4.33
|730.0
|303.45
|43051.85
The Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was ₹795.05, while the high price reached ₹808.65.
Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 890.05, is currently trading with a bid price of 894.7 and an offer price of 895.0. The offer quantity stands at 9000, while the bid quantity is 900. The stock has an open interest of 8947800, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52 week low price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock is 686.60 and the 52 week high price is 928.00.
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|24096.15
|528.55
|2.24
|24735.5
|17888.0
|232324.77
|Britannia Industries
|4514.1
|3.25
|0.07
|5268.55
|3690.9
|108730.36
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1285.0
|35.0
|2.8
|1462.0
|851.7
|46506.53
|Adani Wilmar
|332.5
|15.0
|4.72
|730.0
|303.45
|43214.31
Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65.
As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|892.56
|10 Days
|897.22
|20 Days
|887.52
|50 Days
|868.78
|100 Days
|856.10
|300 Days
|796.67
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is ₹801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.
Tata Consumer stock had a low price of ₹795.05 and a high price of ₹808.65 for the current day.
Tata Consumer, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 891.35. The bid price stands at 895.5 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 896.0 with an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 9051300, reflecting strong market participation. Investors can consider Tata Consumer for potential growth and returns in the consumer goods sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with the stock gaining 0.55 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|23980.0
|412.4
|1.75
|24735.5
|17888.0
|231204.9
|Britannia Industries
|4525.65
|14.8
|0.33
|5268.55
|3690.9
|109008.56
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1294.95
|44.95
|3.6
|1462.0
|851.7
|46866.64
|Adani Wilmar
|326.2
|8.7
|2.74
|730.0
|303.45
|42395.52
The low price of Tataconsumer stock today is ₹795.05 and the high price is ₹808.65.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|23870.4
|302.8
|1.28
|24735.5
|17888.0
|230148.18
|Britannia Industries
|4527.35
|16.5
|0.37
|5268.55
|3690.9
|109049.51
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1280.25
|30.25
|2.42
|1462.0
|851.7
|46334.62
|Adani Wilmar
|326.25
|8.75
|2.76
|730.0
|303.45
|42402.01
Tata Consumer, currently priced at 884.35, has a bid price of 888.5 and an offer price of 889.05. The offer quantity stands at 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. The stock has a significant open interest of 9008100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of ₹795.05 and a high of ₹808.65.
As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15. It has experienced a slight percent change of 0.07, with a net change of 0.55.
The current stock price of Tata Consumer is ₹801.15 with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|23694.95
|127.35
|0.54
|24735.5
|17888.0
|228456.57
|Britannia Industries
|4524.75
|13.9
|0.31
|5268.55
|3690.9
|108986.88
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1268.0
|18.0
|1.44
|1462.0
|851.7
|45891.27
|Adani Wilmar
|324.45
|6.95
|2.19
|730.0
|303.45
|42168.07
The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of ₹795.05 and a high of ₹808.65.
The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Consumer stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|8.68%
|6 Months
|16.76%
|YTD
|14.79%
|1 Year
|14.79%
Based on the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at ₹801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,417. The closing price for the day was ₹800.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!