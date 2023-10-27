Hello User
Tata Consumer share price Today Live Updates : Tata Consumer closed today at 801.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's 800.6

15 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Consumer stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 800.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Consumer stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Consumer

On the last day, Tata Consumer's stock opened at 795.05 and closed at 800.6. The stock reached a high of 808.65 and a low of 795.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Consumer is 74,427.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.35, while the 52-week low is 685. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,417.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Consumer stock closed at 801.15 today, with a 0.07% increase in price. The net change in price was 0.55, and the stock's closing price yesterday was 800.6.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24061.5493.92.124735.517888.0231990.68
Britannia Industries4515.54.650.15268.553690.9108764.08
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1279.9529.952.41462.0851.746323.76
Adani Wilmar331.2513.754.33730.0303.4543051.85
27 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day was 795.05, while the high price reached 808.65.

27 Oct 2023, 03:36 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 886.85 as against previous close of 885.05

Tata Consumer, with a spot price of 890.05, is currently trading with a bid price of 894.7 and an offer price of 895.0. The offer quantity stands at 9000, while the bid quantity is 900. The stock has an open interest of 8947800, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Tata Consumer Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd stock is 686.60 and the 52 week high price is 928.00.

The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24096.15528.552.2424735.517888.0232324.77
Britannia Industries4514.13.250.075268.553690.9108730.36
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1285.035.02.81462.0851.746506.53
Adani Wilmar332.515.04.72730.0303.4543214.31
27 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Tataconsumer stock's low price for the day is 795.05 and the high price is 808.65.

As of the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days892.56
10 Days897.22
20 Days887.52
50 Days868.78
100 Days856.10
300 Days796.67
The current price of Tata Consumer stock is 801.15. There has been a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consumer stock had a low price of 795.05 and a high price of 808.65 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 886.85 as against previous close of 885.05

Tata Consumer, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 891.35. The bid price stands at 895.5 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 896.0 with an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 9051300, reflecting strong market participation. Investors can consider Tata Consumer for potential growth and returns in the consumer goods sector.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock price is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with the stock gaining 0.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23980.0412.41.7524735.517888.0231204.9
Britannia Industries4525.6514.80.335268.553690.9109008.56
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1294.9544.953.61462.0851.746866.64
Adani Wilmar326.28.72.74730.0303.4542395.52
27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tataconsumer stock today is 795.05 and the high price is 808.65.

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in price is 0.55.

27 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23870.4302.81.2824735.517888.0230148.18
Britannia Industries4527.3516.50.375268.553690.9109049.51
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1280.2530.252.421462.0851.746334.62
Adani Wilmar326.258.752.76730.0303.4542402.01
27 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Tata Consumer October futures opened at 886.85 as against previous close of 885.05

Tata Consumer, currently priced at 884.35, has a bid price of 888.5 and an offer price of 889.05. The offer quantity stands at 900, while the bid quantity is also 900. The stock has a significant open interest of 9008100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of 795.05 and a high of 808.65.

As of the current data, Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15. It has experienced a slight percent change of 0.07, with a net change of 0.55.

The current stock price of Tata Consumer is 801.15 with a net change of 0.55 and a percent change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23694.95127.350.5424735.517888.0228456.57
Britannia Industries4524.7513.90.315268.553690.9108986.88
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1268.018.01.441462.0851.745891.27
Adani Wilmar324.456.952.19730.0303.4542168.07
27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tataconsumer share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tataconsumer reached a low of 795.05 and a high of 808.65.

The current data for Tata Consumer stock shows that the stock is priced at 801.15. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Consumer stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Consumer share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months8.68%
6 Months16.76%
YTD14.79%
1 Year14.79%
Based on the current data, the Tata Consumer stock is priced at 801.15 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Consumer share price Live :Tata Consumer closed at ₹800.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at Tata Consumer on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,417. The closing price for the day was 800.6.

